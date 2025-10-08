NSE SME B.A.G. Convergence jumps on debut

Shares of B.A.G. Convergence were frozen at the upper limit of 5% at Rs 106.05 on the BSE, a premium of 19.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 87.

The scrip was listed at Rs 101, a premium of 16.09% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The stock has hit a high of 106.05 and a low of 95.95. On the NSE.

The initial public offer (IPO) of B.A.G. Convergence was subscribed 1.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 30 September 2025 and it closed on 3 closed 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 82 to Rs 87 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 56,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 65.93% from 89.58% Pre-IPO. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for expansion of existing business, acquisition/ production of content, brand building expenses and for general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, B.A.G. Convergence on 29 September 2025, raised Rs 13.57 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 15.60 lakh shares at Rs 87 per share to 87 anchor investor. B.A.G. Convergence specializes in providing technical assistance and production services for television channels and websites. Since launching its first website, news24online.com, in 2007, the company has expanded its digital footprint by producing videos not only for its own platform but also for popular social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. In addition, B.A.G. Convergence has partnered with Samsung to enter the Connected TV (CTV) space through app reinstallation on Samsung TVs.

The company offers a range of advanced services including Artificial Intelligence and Automation to optimize content creation, editing, and distribution; cloud-based broadcasting for seamless media management and live streaming; high-definition and 4K content production to meet growing audience expectations; and OTT and streaming services to develop content for Over-the-Top platforms, thereby expanding its reach in the digital entertainment sector. Through these initiatives, B.A.G. Convergence is establishing itself as a prominent player in the evolving media and digital content landscape. As of 31 August 2025, the company had a total of 87 employees. The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 35.63 crore and net profit of Rs 9.40 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.