Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO ends with subscription of 65.01 times

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The offer received bids for 52.60 crore shares as against 80.93 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Solarworld Energy Solutions received bids for 52,60,95,738 shares as against 80,93,092 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 65.01 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 70.43 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 64.73 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 49.15 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it closed on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share.

The issue comprised a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 440 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 50 crore by Pioneer Facor IT Infra developers.

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 420 crore will be invested in Kartik Solarworld (KSPL), a subsidiary of the company, to part-finance the establishment of a 1.2 GW solar PV TopCon cell manufacturing facility in Pandhurana, Madhya Pradesh. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Solarworld Energy Solutions (SWEL) is a leading solar EPC company, deriving around 80% of its revenue from government projects. By July 2025, it had built up an order book of Rs 2,528 crore and successfully executed projects of over 250 MW capacity. The company is now stepping into manufacturing, setting up a 1.2 GW TopCon solar module plant, along with plans for battery storage and TopCon cell facilities to strengthen its clean energy play.

Ahead of the IPO, Solarworld Energy Solutions, on 22 September 2025, raised Rs 220.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 62.82 lakh shares at Rs 351 each to 15 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.43 crore and total income of Rs 544.77 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

