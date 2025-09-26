Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO ends with subscription of 20.66 times

The offer received bids for 27.60 crore shares as against 1.33 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers received bids for 27,60,81,984 shares as against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 20.66 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 43.80 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 28.60 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 4.78 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 September 2025 and it will close on 25 September 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 393 and 414 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of a fresh issue to raise Rs 745 crore through issuance of 1.90 crore equity shares at the lower band of Rs 393 per share (face value Rs 5 per share) and 1.80 crore equity shares at the upper band of Rs 414 per share. The company proposes to use Rs 550 crore from the net proceeds in FY2026 towards long term working capital requirements. The balance would be used for general corporate purposes and business requirements of the company as approved by the board. Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is an established full-service brokerage house in India with over 30 years of experience. The company offerings and services are categorized in 3 categories: broking services, margin trading facility and distribution of financial products.

The company caters to a diverse set of clients across retail, high net worth individuals, ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutions. The investment offerings of the company span across a wide array of asset classes like equity, derivatives, commodities, and currency markets. The client base is spread across various age demographics, with 2.21 lakh active clients at the end of March 2025. Ahead of the IPO, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers on Monday, 22 September 2025, raised Rs 220.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 53.26 lakh shares at Rs 414 each to 15 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 103.61 crore and income from operations of Rs 845.70 crore for the three months ended on 31st March 2025.