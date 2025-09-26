Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen nears 150 as US data boosts greenback

Yen nears 150 as US data boosts greenback

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The yen weakened close to 149.9 per dollar on Friday, marking its lowest point in nearly two months, as broad dollar strength weighed on the Japanese currency. The dollar index hovered near 98 after two sessions of gains and was heading for a weekly rise of almost 1%, though it eased slightly as traders awaited the release of the PCE price index, the Federal Reserves preferred gauge of inflation. Support for the greenback came from strong US economic data, with weekly jobless claims falling to 218K and second-quarter GDP growth revised higher to 3.8%, the fastest pace in nearly two years. On the domestic side, Tokyos core inflation picked up to 2.5% in September, while minutes from the Bank of Japans July meeting showed policymakers remained inclined to raise rates further if growth and price trends meet expectations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pound slumps to seven-week low on broad economic worries

Barometers trade with substantial cuts; IT shares extent losses for 6th day

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO ends with subscription of 68.13 times

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers IPO ends with subscription of 20.66 times

Seshaasai Technologies IPO ends with subscription of 68.13 times

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story