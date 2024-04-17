Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Som Distilleries & Breweries announced the appointment of Anand Agrawal as Chief Marketing Officer of the company.

Anand's career includes significant tenures at Hindustan Unilever, United Spirits (Diageo), and Pernod Ricard India, where he successfully led initiatives that substantially improved market share and fostered strong consumer preference for numerous iconic brands. He will oversee the marketing strategies for prominent flagship brands, including Woodpecker, Hunter, Black Fort, Power Cool, and Milestone Blue, aiming to elevate their consumer preference & building stronger connect with the brands, along with entering premium beer, Scotch, and Indian Single Malt (ISM) segments.

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

