Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tarc reports strong Q4 biz updates

Tarc reports strong Q4 biz updates

Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The real estate developer said that it has reported Rs 1,612 crore sales in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 600% year on year.

The company said the growth can be attributed largely to the success of the recently launched project, TARC Kailasa, located in New Delhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ln FY24, the company has achieved its highest-ever presales, totaling to Rs 1,612 crore, recording 200% growth compared to the previous fiscal year, underlining the firms strong market presence and customer trust.

Additionally, TARC achieved its highest annual collection to date, reaching Rs 415 crore in FY24.

Amar Sarin, CEO & MD of TARC, said, He emphasized TARC Kailasa's role in strengthening the company's brand positioning and expressed confidence in surpassing the presales forecast of Rs 5,000 crore for FY2024-25.

TARC is engaged in carrying business of construction and development of residential projects, commercial projects, township projects, malls etc. in the National Capital Region and also derives rental income from investment properties.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 33.49 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net profit of Rs 1.31 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales tumbled 90.1% year on year to Rs 9.30 cr in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip shed 0.78% to end at Rs 153.05 on Tuesday, 16 April 2023. The domestic market is shut on account of Shri Ram Navami.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TARC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Power Grid board OKs raising funds upto Rs 12,000 cr

Acuite Ratings reaffirms ratings of TARC with 'stable' outlook

Amar Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vistar Amar standalone net profit rises 31.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Power Grid board OKs raising funds upto Rs 12,000 cr

Sundram Fasteners receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

PC Jeweller to raise Rs 1,500 cr via rights issue

Hardcastle &amp; Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 511.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of IIFL Finance approves terms of rights issue

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story