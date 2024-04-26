Som Distilleries jumps after Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Som Distilleries & Breweries added 2.29% to Rs 345.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 17.97% to Rs 18.84 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 15.97 crore in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 43.27% to Rs 381.59 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 266.34 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Profit before tax surged 78.04% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter as compared with Rs 20.31 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses were at Rs 706.19 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, up 52.68% on YoY basis. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 273.85 crore (up 73.06% YoY) and employee benefits expense came in at Rs 10.65 crore (up 38.85% YoY) during the period under review.

Som Distilleries and Breweries is primarily engaged in brewing, fermentation, bottling, canning and blending of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). It also supplies draught beer from its plants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News