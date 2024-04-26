Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 303.42 points or 0.97% at 31721.22 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.7%), Vedanta Ltd (up 2.69%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.47%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.07%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.13%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.07%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.49%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.47%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.42%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 100.8 or 0.14% at 74440.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 34.9 points or 0.15% at 22605.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 245.91 points or 0.52% at 47358.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 88.18 points or 0.63% at 14065.48.

On BSE,1987 shares were trading in green, 883 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Information Technology shares gain

Indices nudge higher; Nifty trades near 22,600 level

Schaeffler India records PAT of Rs 228 crore in Q4

Quick Heal Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

NCC Ltd Surges 1.56%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story