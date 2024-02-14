Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Soma Textiles &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Sales rise 2.49% to Rs 2.06 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries declined 99.36% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 131.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.062.01 2 OPM %-40.78-76.62 -PBDT-0.336.62 PL PBT-0.416.54 PL NP0.84131.10 -99

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

