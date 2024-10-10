Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Ashoka Metcast Ltd and Heads UP Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2024. Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Ashoka Metcast Ltd and Heads UP Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 46.44 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29644 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37660 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 161.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9006 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 160.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10102 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Metcast Ltd added 17.24% to Rs 24.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19149 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd exploded 13.33% to Rs 15.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76424 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News