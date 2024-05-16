Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somany Ceramics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Somany Ceramics Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, NCC Ltd and Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2024.

Somany Ceramics Ltd soared 14.15% to Rs 709.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 39857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1598 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd spiked 12.19% to Rs 1905.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15282 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd surged 8.81% to Rs 11699.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9627 shares in the past one month.

NCC Ltd jumped 8.19% to Rs 271.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 8.14% to Rs 1703.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40431 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

