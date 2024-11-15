Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 82.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 34.09 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 82.95% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.0928.1511.218.353.522.023.241.742.361.29

