Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 82.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Somi Conveyor Beltings standalone net profit rises 82.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 21.10% to Rs 34.09 crore

Net profit of Somi Conveyor Beltings rose 82.95% to Rs 2.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.10% to Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.0928.15 21 OPM %11.218.35 -PBDT3.522.02 74 PBT3.241.74 86 NP2.361.29 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on Middle East peace

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story