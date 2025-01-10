Sona BLW inks MoU with NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub

Sona BLW Precision Forgings informed that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NMICPS Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation at IIT Hyderabad (TIHAN-IITH).

The agreement will enable Sona Comstar and TIHAN-IITH to cooperate, synergise strengths and support each other in the areas of connected, autonomous and electric technologies for AGVs, drones, and EVTOLs.

Sona Comstar said, This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing groundbreaking research and development (R&D) in autonomous vehicle technologies. With TiHAN-IITH's expertise in autonomous navigation and Sona Comstar's leadership in mobility technology and world-class manufacturing, this partnership will enhance innovation and facilitate a faster transition to future mobility applications.

Vivek Vikram Singh, MD and group CEO of Sona Comstar, said, We are delighted to collaborate with TiHAN-IITH to develop advanced technologies for AGVs, drones, and EVTOLs. The partnership aligns with our vision statement as we expand into the broader mobility sector and is consistent with our view that the future of mobility will be EPIC.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. The company has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, USA, Mexico and China. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 16.2% to Rs 143.95 on 17.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 922.19 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip added 0.57% to currently trade at Rs 569 on the BSE.

