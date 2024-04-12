Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Surges 2.22%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Surges 2.22%

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added 3.52% over last one month compared to 11.52% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained 2.22% today to trade at Rs 666.2. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.56% to quote at 62905.47. The index is up 11.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Electronics Ltd increased 1.88% and Elgi Equipments Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 77.4 % over last one year compared to the 23.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added 3.52% over last one month compared to 11.52% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6602 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 82718 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 718.55 on 29 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 420 on 11 Apr 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sona BLW Precision Forgings achieves production milestones

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd spurts 4.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty scales above 22,000; auto shares in demand

Revolt Motors inaugurates its first company-owned company-operated store in Delhi

ADB raises India's GDP growth forecast for FY25 to 7%

Board of Websol Energy System approves issuance of convertible warrants

Market drift lower in early trade; breadth positive

Vodafone Idea update on FPO of Rs 18,000 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story