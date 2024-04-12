Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd Surges 2.22%

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added 3.52% over last one month compared to 11.52% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained 2.22% today to trade at Rs 666.2. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.56% to quote at 62905.47. The index is up 11.52 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Electronics Ltd increased 1.88% and Elgi Equipments Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 77.4 % over last one year compared to the 23.82% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd has added 3.52% over last one month compared to 11.52% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6602 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 82718 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 718.55 on 29 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 420 on 11 Apr 2023.

