Sagar Cements reports turnaround Q1 numbers

Sagar Cements reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 32.20 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 19.63% to Rs 670.66 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 560.60 crore in Q1 FY25, supported by strong price hikes in the Southern market and various incentive schemes.

The company reported a pre-tax profit of Rs 23.90 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 47.55 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA surged 160.06% year-on-year to Rs 121.45 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 18% in Q1 FY26 as against 18% in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, sales volume jumped 11.26% to 1,427,639 million tonnes (MT) from 1,127,902 MT recorded in Q1 FY25. As of 30 June 2025, the company's net debt stood at Rs 1,374.24 crore. Sreekanth Reddy, the joint managing director of the company, said, We have started the year on a strong note, as can be seen from our financials. Volumes for the quarter grew by 11% on a Y-o-Y basis, driven by pickup in government spending, the construction sector, and the housing sector. In addition to higher volumes, the quarterly performance was also aided by a better pricing environment. The combination of which resulted in revenue growth of 20% (Y-o-Y) for the quarter.

Our modernization plans at the Andhra Cements Dachepalli unit are progressing as per schedule. We are confident of achieving our target volume of approximately 6 MnT in FY26. The Board of one of the subsidiaries, Sagar Cements (M), has given approval to take up the expansion of cement grinding capacity from 1 MTPA to 1.5 MTPA and, as part of green energy initiatives, to establish a 6 MW solar power plant, involving a capex of around Rs 140 crore. In conclusion, we believe our enhanced capacities position us strongly to capitalize on the growing demand from the infrastructure and real estate sectors in the coming years. Additionally, our continued focus on diversifying revenue streams and expanding our regional presence is expected to further strengthen the companys overall profitability profile.