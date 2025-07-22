Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Latent View Analytics edges higher after PAT rises 30% YoY in Q1

Latent View Analytics edges higher after PAT rises 30% YoY in Q1

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Latent View Analytics added 3.99% to Rs 450 after the company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.6 crore on a 31.9% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 236 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 31.6% YoY to Rs 50.4 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin, however, contracted by 10 basis points YoY to 21.4% in the June25 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 62 crore, up by 18.9% from Rs 52.1 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer, LatentView, said: We are pleased to report our tenth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, with 1.6% sequential growth and 31.9% YoY.

While growth was broad-based across verticals, we are enthused by the strong momentum in our Financial Services practice that grew 21.3% sequentially and 48.4% YoY. We are witnessing increased traction in our GenAI practice and anticipate that it will double, contributing 12-14% of our overall revenue by the end of FY26.

As we look ahead, we will continue to focus on deepening relationships with our key clients, strengthening the Databricks partnership, and building cutting-edge solutions and capabilities powered by GenAI and Agentic AI.

Rajan Venkatesan, chief financial officer, LatentView, stated: The reported margin for the quarter factors in the full impact of wage hikes across the group.

It has been a year since we acquired Decision Point, and we continue to make strong progress on integration, particularly on the GTM initiatives, while realizing revenue and cost synergies.

For the rest of FY26, our focus will remain on driving execution excellence and allocating capital towards our defined strategic priorities to support long-term, sustainable growth.

Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global data analytics company. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parag Milk Foods Q1 PAT rises 1% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Sagar Cements reports turnaround Q1 numbers

Volumes spurt at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

AGI Greenpac jumps after stellar Q1 numbers

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story