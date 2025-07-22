Latent View Analytics edges higher after PAT rises 30% YoY in Q1

Latent View Analytics added 3.99% to Rs 450 after the company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.6 crore on a 31.9% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 236 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 31.6% YoY to Rs 50.4 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin, however, contracted by 10 basis points YoY to 21.4% in the June25 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 62 crore, up by 18.9% from Rs 52.1 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer, LatentView, said: We are pleased to report our tenth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, with 1.6% sequential growth and 31.9% YoY.

While growth was broad-based across verticals, we are enthused by the strong momentum in our Financial Services practice that grew 21.3% sequentially and 48.4% YoY. We are witnessing increased traction in our GenAI practice and anticipate that it will double, contributing 12-14% of our overall revenue by the end of FY26. As we look ahead, we will continue to focus on deepening relationships with our key clients, strengthening the Databricks partnership, and building cutting-edge solutions and capabilities powered by GenAI and Agentic AI. Rajan Venkatesan, chief financial officer, LatentView, stated: The reported margin for the quarter factors in the full impact of wage hikes across the group.