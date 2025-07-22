Sensex, Nifty pare gains; realty shares decline

The key equity indices reversed all gains and traded with minor losses in the mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Realty shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 18.92 points or 0.02% to 82,177.22. The Nifty 50 index fell 31.45 points or 0.13% to 25,057.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.08%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,798 shares rose and 1,928 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Economy: India's core industries comprising eight sectors reported 1.7% growth in June 2025, down from 5% in the same month of 2024, data released on Monday by Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. On a month-on-month basis, the expansion in June is relatively up, when these key sectors grew by 1.2%. Commerce ministry data showed the production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth in June 2025. The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index shed 0.97% to 996.45. The index rose 0.64% in the previous trading session. Anant Raj (down 2.56%), Raymond (down 1.92%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.65%), Godrej Properties (down 1.58%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.93%), DLF (down 0.89%), Lodha Developers (down 0.89%), Oberoi Realty (down 0.58%), Sobha (down 0.39%) and Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.3%) down.

Stocks in Spotlight: Sagar Cements fell 2.63%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.49 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 32.20 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 19.63% to Rs 670.66 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 560.60 crore in Q1 FY25. Parag Milk Foods declined 3.79%. The company reported a 1.02% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 27.58 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 27.30 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operation rose by 12.34% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 851.52 crore during the period under review.

Global Markets: Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of the looming August 1 deadline for potential US trade tariffs. Japanese stocks, in particular, saw sharp swings after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishibas ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house. Wall Street offered little direction, with US indices closing mostly flat overnight despite hitting fresh intraday records. The spotlight this week remains firmly on corporate earnings, with Tesla and Alphabet set to report on Wednesday. By the close in New York, the Dow slipped 0.04%, the S&P 500 inched up 0.14%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%.