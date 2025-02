Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 11.48% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.07% to Rs 8.23 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 11.48% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.07% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.239.3697.33100.533.213.583.203.577.386.62

