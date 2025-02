Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 96.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 472.25 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers rose 96.10% to Rs 37.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 472.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 356.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.472.25356.8914.9515.2967.6046.4248.2828.2037.7319.24

