Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2024 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 448.96 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 14.98% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 448.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 416.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.37% to Rs 131.18 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.11 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 1741.73 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 1684.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Dec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales448.96416.32 8 1741.731684.52 3 OPM %15.7115.02 -14.7514.95 - PBDT72.1561.41 17 256.88254.43 1 PBT56.6544.49 27 191.50200.02 -4 NP39.0045.87 -15 131.18140.11 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sandesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.79 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit rises 96.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Laxmi Dental edges lower for ninth day; down over 32% in one month

Pix Transmissions hits the floor after Q3 PAT drops 45% QoQ to Rs 22 cr

Shakti Pumps allocates Rs 4 cr investment to its EV subsidiary

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story