R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.84% to Rs 448.96 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 14.98% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 448.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 416.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.37% to Rs 131.18 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.11 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 1741.73 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 1684.52 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

