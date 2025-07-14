Sonam standalone net profit rises 12.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.26% to Rs 37.80 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 12.82% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 67.26% to Rs 37.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.8022.606.7711.462.472.421.781.761.321.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News