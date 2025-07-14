BEML gains as board to mull stock split proposal on July 21

BEML rallied 3.79% to Rs 4,593.60 after the company announced a board meeting scheduled for Monday, 21st July 2025, to consider a proposal for the sub-division/split of its equity shares.In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the board will discuss the stock split in accordance with Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013.
Further details regarding the split ratio and record date are expected to be announced following the boards approval.
The official announcement was made on Friday, 11th July 2025, after market hours.
BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals, viz., defense & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.
