Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML gains as board to mull stock split proposal on July 21

BEML gains as board to mull stock split proposal on July 21

Image
Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BEML rallied 3.79% to Rs 4,593.60 after the company announced a board meeting scheduled for Monday, 21st July 2025, to consider a proposal for the sub-division/split of its equity shares.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the board will discuss the stock split in accordance with Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further details regarding the split ratio and record date are expected to be announced following the boards approval.

The official announcement was made on Friday, 11th July 2025, after market hours.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals, viz., defense & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 54.03% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore, while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sula Vineyards slips on reporting weak Q1 biz update

Wockhardt climbs on exiting US generics to refocus on innovation

Aditya Birla Money ends lower after Q1 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 15 cr

INR depreciates to 3-week low near 86 per dollar mark

Benchmarks slide for 4th day, Nifty holds 25,000

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story