Lucent Industries to launch pioneering new product - "OrbitX"

Lucent Industries through its wholly owned subsidiary Mobavenue Global Holdings, is set to launch a pioneering new product OrbitX, an AI-powered search and contextual advertising platform.

OrbitX will build on this robust foundation and serve as a next-generation performance marketing engine, purpose-built for global markets such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Europe. It will leverage cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and proprietary optimization logic to intelligently acquire and monetize traffic across search, native, and social ad networks.

Designed to transform undervalued ad inventories into high-value growth opportunities, OrbitX will enhance user intent mapping and deliver precision contextual targeting, enabling advertisers to achieve superior campaign performance and maximize Return on Investment (ROI) through automated, intelligent delivery systems.