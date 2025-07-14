Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer price inflation dips to lowest since Jan-19, food prices in negative zone

Consumer price inflation dips to lowest since Jan-19, food prices in negative zone

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation announced today that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of June, 2025 over June, 2024 is 2.10% (Provisional). There is decline of 72 basis points in headline inflation of June, 2025 in comparison to May, 2025. It is the lowest year-on-year inflation after January, 2019.

Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of June, 2025 over June, 2024 is -1.06% (Provisional).

Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are -0.92% and -1.22%, respectively. All India inflation rates for CPI(General) and CFPI over the last 13 months are shown below. A sharp decline of 205 basis points is observed in food inflation in June, 2025 in comparison to May, 2025. The food inflation in June, 2025 is the lowest after January, 2019.

The significant decline in headline inflation and food inflation during the month of June, 2025 is mainly attributed to favourable base effect and decline in inflation of Vegetables, Pulses and Products, Meat and Fish, Cereals and products, Sugar and confectionery, Milk and products and Spices.

Rural Inflation: Significant decline in headline and food inflation in rural sector was observed in June, 2025. The headline inflation is 1.72% (Provisional) in June, 2025 while the same was 2.59% in May, 2025. The CFPI based food inflation in rural sector is observed as -0.92% (Provisional) in June, 2025 in comparison to 0.95% in May, 2025.

Urban Inflation: Significant decline seen from 3.12% in May, 2025 to 2.56% (Provisional) in June, 2025 is observed in headline inflation of urban sector. Sharp decline is also observed in food inflation from 1.01% in May, 2025 to -1.22% (Provisional) in June, 2025.

Housing Inflation: Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of June, 2025 is 3.24% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of May, 2025 was 3.16%. The housing index is compiled for urban sector only.

Education Inflation: Year-on-year Education inflation rate for the month of June, 2025 is 4.37% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of May, 2025 was 4.12%. It is combined education inflation for both rural and urban sector.

Health Inflation: Year-on-year Health inflation rate for the month of June, 2025 is 4.43% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of May, 2025 was 4.34%. It is combined health inflation for both rural and urban sector.

Transport & Communication: Year-on-year Transport & communication inflation rate for the month of June, 2025 is 3.90%(Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of May, 2025 was 3.85%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector.

Fuel & light: Year-on-year Fuel & light inflation rate for the month of June, 2025 is 2.55% (Provisional). Corresponding inflation rate for the month of May, 2025 was 2.84%. It is combined inflation rate for both rural and urban sector.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

