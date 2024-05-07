Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 32.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 32.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 171.64 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 32.24% to Rs 45.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 171.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.07% to Rs 158.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 640.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales171.64141.06 22 640.68538.76 19 OPM %23.5421.37 -21.2326.92 - PBDT55.4844.51 25 206.69198.18 4 PBT53.0342.27 25 197.03189.36 4 NP45.2434.21 32 158.64155.43 2

First Published: May 07 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

