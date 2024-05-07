Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 32.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 171.64 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 32.24% to Rs 45.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 171.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.07% to Rs 158.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.92% to Rs 640.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 538.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

171.64141.06640.68538.7623.5421.3721.2326.9255.4844.51206.69198.1853.0342.27197.03189.3645.2434.21158.64155.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News