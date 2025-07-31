HEG consolidated net profit rises 354.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.96% to Rs 616.93 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 354.99% to Rs 104.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 616.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 571.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

