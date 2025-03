Intellect Design Arena has allotted 66,208 equity shares under ESOP on 15 March 2025.

The paid-up share capital of the Company accordingly increases from Rs. 693,927,805/- divided into equity shares of 138,785,561 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 694,258,845/- divided into equity shares of 138,851,769 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News