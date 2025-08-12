Sonata Software Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, SJVN Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2025.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, SJVN Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2025.

Sonata Software Ltd spiked 10.77% to Rs 365.55 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72026 shares in the past one month.

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd soared 8.82% to Rs 574. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29595 shares in the past one month. Star Cement Ltd surged 8.61% to Rs 286.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63270 shares in the past one month. SJVN Ltd advanced 5.07% to Rs 97.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.