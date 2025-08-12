Marico allots 69,397 equity shares under ESOP

Marico has allotted 69,397 equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to 1,29,78,94,756 equity shares of Re. 1 each aggregating to Rs. 1,29,78,94,756/-.

