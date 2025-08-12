Barometers trim all losses; IT shares jump

The key equity indices pared all early gains and traded with minor losses in mid-morning trade. The Nifty dropped below the 24,600 level after touching days high of 24,702.60 in morning trade.

IT shares jumped for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 64.39 points or 0.08% to 80,543.07. The Nifty 50 index fell 18.90 points or 0.11% to 24,558.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.02% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE 2,160 shares rose and 1,618 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle received bids for 70,20,494 shares as against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Tuesday (12 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.43 times. The initial public offer (IPO) of Regaal Resources received bids for 2,72,93,904 shares as against 2,09,99,664 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Tuesday (12August 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.30 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index added 0.77% to 34,810.40. The index increased 1.2% in the past two trading sessions. Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.98%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.61%), Coforge (up 1.59%), Mphasis (up 1.45%), Persistent Systems (up 1.39%), HCL Technologies (up 0.84%), Wipro (up 0.67%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.39%), Infosys (up 0.37%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.36%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight: Titagarh Rail Systems jumped 2.03% after the company reported 53.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.94 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 67.01 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 24.77% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 679.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Axis Solutions hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 94.73 crore from Sarala Projects Works. Global Markets: Markets in Asia mostly advanced on Tuesday after an extension to the U.S.- China trade truce was announced overnight, granting the worlds largest economies more room to negotiate a deal.

President Donald Trump on Monday delayed high U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from snapping back into place for another 90 days, a White House official has reportedly said. Those tariffs were set to resume Tuesday. But Trump signed an executive order hours beforehand that extends the deadline until mid-November, according to media reports. The delay was the expected outcome from the latest round of talks between U.S. trade negotiators and their Chinese counterparts, which took place in Stockholm in late July. Investors will be keeping a close watch on the Reserve Bank of Australia rate verdict. The RBA is widely expected to slash cash rates later in the day.

Singapores Ministry of Trade and Industry has revised its 2025 growth forecast for the city-state upwards to 1.5%-2.5% from 0%-2%. On Wall Street, Stocks fell across the board to end Mondays session as as investors await inflation data this week to assess the outlook for interest rates going forward. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 200.52 points, or 0.45%, and closed at 43,975.09. The S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to end at 6,373.45, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3% to settle at 21,385.40. Investors expect the recent shakeup at the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of labor market weakness could nudge the central bank into adopting a dovish monetary policy stance later this year, fueling much of the optimism.