Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 22.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Chandni Machines declined 22.68% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.41% to Rs 25.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25.9062.27-0.081.481.091.371.021.280.750.97

