Sonata Software Q3 PAT drops 13% QoQ to Rs 104 cr

Sonata Software reported a 13.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.36 crore despite a 45.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,080.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys profit after tax fell 0.62%, while revenue from operations jumped 8.36% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) increased 5.18% QoQ to Rs 172.07 crore during the quarter. Exceptional item of Rs 31.3 crore was recorded during the quarter, comprising gratuity of Rs 23.3 crore and leave encashment of Rs 8.0 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 200.2 crore, registering the growth of 15.9% QoQ.

Revenue from domestic product & services stood at Rs 2,345.9 crore, up 68.6% QoQ. In International IT Services segment, revenues for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 738.6 crore, up 1.1% QoQ. In USD terms, revenue stood at $82.3 million, marking a modest 0.4% increase quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, when adjusted for constant currency (CC), revenue witnessed a 0.3% QoQ growth. Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of Sonata Software, said: International IT Services delivered steady progress during the quarter, with consolidated PAT improving significantly in the last two quarters. Following a 10% PAT growth in the previous quarter, we achieved a further 6.1% quarter-on-quarter growth in the current quarter. The business secured a large deal in the BFSI vertical with a Fortune 500 fintech client, reinforcing our strategy of driving growth through large deals backed by disciplined execution. Our continued strategic investments in Artificial Intelligence contributed approximately 14% of the overall order book for the quarter.

Sujit Mohanty, MD & CEO of Sonata Information Technology Limited, added: We delivered a seasonally strong quarter in our domestic business. Our three-pillar strategy to diversify the business is in motion, focused on building a scaled and resilient operating model. We remain confident that this strategic direction will drive a more diversified, scalable, and future-ready business. Meanwhile, the companys board declared a third interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 for FY26. The record dated has been fixed as 13th February 2026, the dividend will be paid to shareholders on or after 26h February 2026.