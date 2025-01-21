Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.12%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.37%

Nifty Realty index ended down 4.12% at 906.4 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd shed 7.23%, Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 5.50% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 5.10%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 6.73% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.89% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.37% to close at 23024.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.60% to close at 75838.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News