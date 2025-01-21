Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.12%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.12%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.37%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended down 4.12% at 906.4 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd shed 7.23%, Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 5.50% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 5.10%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 5.00% over last one year compared to the 6.73% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.89% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 1.37% to close at 23024.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.60% to close at 75838.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hatsun Agro Product to acquire 100% stake in Milk Mantra Dairy for expanding presence in Eastern India

Sensex nosedives 1,235 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,050; VIX rallies 3.89%

Hyundai achieves 92% localization in manufacturing

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

INR gives up intraday gains amid sharp sell-off in equities; Sensex plunges over 1,200 points and Nifty nears 23,000

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story