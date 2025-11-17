Southern Infoconsultants consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2010.00% to Rs 4.22 crore

Net profit of Southern Infoconsultants rose 300.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2010.00% to Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.220.203.7900.210.060.170.020.160.04

