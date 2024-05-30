Southern Infosys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.26% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 83.26% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.44% to Rs 18.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

8.434.6018.5610.641.78-5.430.86-1.600.23-0.020.380.190.22-0.040.300.100.20-0.050.280.08

