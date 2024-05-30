Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 43.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 43.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.55% to Rs 691.79 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 43.40% to Rs 201.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.55% to Rs 691.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 555.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.61% to Rs 749.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 544.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 2586.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2043.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales691.79555.43 25 2586.812043.23 27 OPM %76.0776.04 -76.0475.19 - PBDT264.37208.97 27 980.57737.31 33 PBT258.61204.56 26 959.59720.82 33 NP201.76140.70 43 749.64544.76 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aadhar Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 28.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscribed 43%

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscribed 1.48 times

Aadhar Housing Finance IPO subscribed 25.49 times

Aadhar Housing makes muted debut

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 72.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story