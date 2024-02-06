Market ends with major gains; Nifty settles above 21,900

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with substantial gains on Tuesday. The Nifty closed above 21,900 level after hitting days low of 21,737.55 in early trade. IT, metal and oil & gas shares were in demand. On the other hand, private bank, PSU Bank and bank stocks corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 454.67 points or 0.63% to 71,186.09. The Nifty 50 index added 157.70 points or 0.72% to 21,929.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.06% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.23%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,352 shares rose and 1,508 shares fell. A total of 84 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.07% to 15.79.

New Listing:

Shares of BLS E-Services closed at Rs 370.75 on the BSE, representing a premium of 174.63% as compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 309, exhibiting a premium of 128.89% to the issue price.

The stock has hit a high of 370.75 and a low of 302.75. On the BSE, over 58.31 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels received bids for 17,00,27,712 shares as against 3,47,61,903 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (6 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 4.89 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (5 February 2024) and it will close on Wednesday (7 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 147-155 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 96 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index gained 2.89% to 38,235.20. The index declined 0.43% in the past trading sessions.

HCL Technologies (up 4.38%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 4.13%), Wipro (up 3.6%), Mphasis (up 3.16%), Coforge (up 3.08%), Infosys (up 2.51%), L&T Technology Services (up 2.14%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.23%), Persistent Systems (up 1.07%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.4%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

Bharti Airtel added 2.17% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 53.77% to Rs 2,442.2 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 1,588.2 crore reported in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 5.85% YoY to Rs 37,899.5 crore in Q3 FY24. The growth was partially impacted by devaluation of African currencies during the period

Ashok Leyland rose 0.20%. The company reported 60.51% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 580 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 361.34 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 2.69% to Rs 9,273 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 9,026 crore posted corresponding quarter last year.

Yes Bank soared 11.56% after the bank announce that the Reserve Bank of India has granted approval to HDFC Bank for the acquisition of an aggregate holding of up to 9.50% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of Yes Bank. However, if HDFC Bank fails to acquire a major shareholding within one year, the approval will be revoked.

BSE slipped 3.54% after the exchange platforms consolidated net profit fell 10.22% to 108.19 crore in Q3 FY24 as against Rs 120.50 crore posted in Q2 FY24. However, revenue from operations increased 18.13% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 371.53 crore in the qarter ended 31 December 2023. On YoY basis, the exchange and data platforms consolidated net profit surged 109.51% while revenue from operations jumped 82.16% during the third quarter of FY24.

Adani Total Gas (ATGL) rose 0.43% after the company announced that ATGL and INOX India have entered into a mutual support agreement, under which ATGL and INOXCVA shall mutually accord a preferred partner status for the delivery of LNG and LCNG equipment and services for identifying and exploring possible collaboration opportunities for strengthening the LNG ecosystem in the country.

Bajaj Consumer Care declined 3.31%. The companys consolidated net profit increased 9.49% to Rs 36.35 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 33.20 crore in Q3 FY23. Net sales increased 4.3% year on year (YoY) to Rs 236.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced while Asian stocks were trading mixed on Tuesday. Investors were awaiting the Reserve Bank of Australias rate decision.

US stocks ended lower on Monday as Treasury yields spiked higher on concerns the Federal Reserve might not cut rates as much as expected. Lackluster results from McDonalds also dampened investor sentiment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News