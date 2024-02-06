NSE SME Baweja Studios sees a weak debut

Shares of Baweja Studios were quoting at Rs 173.85 on the NSE, a discount of 3.42% compared with the issue price of Rs 180.

The scrip was listed at Rs 183, a premium of 1.67% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in a lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 183 and a low of Rs 173.85. About 9.60 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Baweja Studios' IPO was subscribed 2.37 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 January 2023 and it closed on 1 February 2023. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 170 to Rs 180 per share.

The issue size comprised of fresh issue of 40,00,000 and offer for sale (OFS) of 14,00,000 shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds of issue to meet the working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Baweja Studios on 25 January 2023, raised Rs 5.87 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.26 lakh shares at Rs 180 per share to 2 anchor investor.

Baweja Studios is in the business of originating, creating, developing and producing motion pictures and audio-visual content and their subsequent marketing, distribution and exploitation. The company has also been engaged in the business of trading of movie rights, where it purchase rights connected to a movie from producers and onward trade them to the exhibitors / streaming platforms. The company has 16 full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 38.66 crore and net profit of Rs 4.35 crore for the period as on 30 September 2023.

