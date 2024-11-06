Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 25.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.52% to Rs 3.93 crore

Net profit of Southern Magnesium & Chemicals rose 25.27% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 53.52% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.932.5635.3746.481.541.271.521.261.140.91

