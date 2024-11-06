Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 363.87 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 7.54% to Rs 12.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 363.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 320.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales363.87320.28 14 OPM %8.219.33 -PBDT23.5324.56 -4 PBT16.8318.06 -7 NP12.6313.66 -8

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

