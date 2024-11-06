Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 363.87 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals declined 7.54% to Rs 12.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 363.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 320.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.363.87320.288.219.3323.5324.5616.8318.0612.6313.66

