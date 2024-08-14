Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Southern Online Bio Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Sales rise 299.40% to Rs 46.45 crore

Net Loss of Southern Online Bio Technologies reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 299.40% to Rs 46.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.4511.63 299 OPM %2.11-0.52 -PBDT0.40-1.51 LP PBT-0.54-2.26 76 NP-0.40-2.26 82

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

