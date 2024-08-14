Yuvraaj Hygiene Products standalone net profit rises 2250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.86% to Rs 7.63 croreNet profit of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products rose 2250.00% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 77.86% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.634.29 78 OPM %5.24-2.56 -PBDT0.600.11 445 PBT0.470.03 1467 NP0.470.02 2250
Powered by Capital Market - Live News