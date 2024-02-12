Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 (Series IV) open for subscription from 12th-16th February Fixed at Rs 6,263/gm: RBI

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 (Series IV) open for subscription from 12th-16th February Fixed at Rs 6,263/gm: RBI

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
The issue price of the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond, opening for subscription for five days from Monday, has been fixed at Rs 6,263 per gram, the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Friday. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 - Series IV will be open for subscription during February 1216, 2024. Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and making the payment against the application through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 6,213/- (Rupees Six thousand two hundred and thirteen only) per gram of gold.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

