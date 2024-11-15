Spacenet Enterprises India consolidated net profit rises 25.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.43% to Rs 45.06 crore

Net profit of Spacenet Enterprises India rose 25.27% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.43% to Rs 45.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.45.0628.999.039.664.132.823.862.753.422.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News