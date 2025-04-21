Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Allcargo Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 April 2025.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd soared 16.22% to Rs 315.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 45619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39064 shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd spiked 11.62% to Rs 1027.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21414 shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd surged 8.31% to Rs 5307. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 64022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32029 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 7.68% to Rs 59.31. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 106.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd added 7.09% to Rs 30.81. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

