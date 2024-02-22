Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Eureka Forbes Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd and JBM Auto Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2024.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd lost 4.48% to Rs 948.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7969 shares in the past one month.

Eureka Forbes Ltd tumbled 4.13% to Rs 489. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 221.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd crashed 4.03% to Rs 363.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50850 shares in the past one month.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell 3.75% to Rs 2159.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7390 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7727 shares in the past one month.

JBM Auto Ltd pared 3.32% to Rs 2230. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19059 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20480 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

