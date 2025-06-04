SPARC tanks after psoriasis, eczema drug flunks Phase 2 trials

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) dropped 18.63% to Rs 159.15 after the company announced disappointing results from a key clinical trial.

In a regulatory filing, SPARC said that its partner, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SPIL), reported top-line results from Phase 2 studies of Vibozilimod (SCD-044), a drug candidate aimed at treating moderate-to-severe psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Both trials failed to meet their primary endpoints: a 75% improvement in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI75) and Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI75), respectively, by Week 16.

Following the setback, SPARC and SPIL stated they would assess the appropriate next steps for the development of Vibozilimod.