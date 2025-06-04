Megastar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bartronics India Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.
Bartronics India Ltd, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, IFL Enterprises Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.
Megastar Foods Ltd tumbled 10.06% to Rs 223.05 at 13:58 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3239 shares in the past one month.
Bartronics India Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 13.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month.
Parsvnath Developers Ltd crashed 9.97% to Rs 16.34. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83187 shares in the past one month.
IFL Enterprises Ltd dropped 9.30% to Rs 1.17. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 268.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 107.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd pared 8.74% to Rs 33.84. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85417 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10311 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app