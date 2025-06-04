Volumes jump at Indegene Ltd counter

Indegene Ltd witnessed volume of 375.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 156.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares
Nava Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 June 2025.
Indegene Ltd witnessed volume of 375.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 156.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.38% to Rs.592.55. Volumes stood at 8.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Nava Ltd recorded volume of 119.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.24% to Rs.534.55. Volumes stood at 7.22 lakh shares in the last session.
Saregama India Ltd witnessed volume of 55.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.43% to Rs.576.45. Volumes stood at 2.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 2192.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 147.54 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.30% to Rs.77.14. Volumes stood at 34.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Ircon International Ltd clocked volume of 673.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.71% to Rs.218.59. Volumes stood at 70.42 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app