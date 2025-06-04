Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Indegene Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Indegene Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Indegene Ltd witnessed volume of 375.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 156.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares

Nava Ltd, Saregama India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Ircon International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 June 2025.

Indegene Ltd witnessed volume of 375.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 156.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.38% to Rs.592.55. Volumes stood at 8.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Nava Ltd recorded volume of 119.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.24% to Rs.534.55. Volumes stood at 7.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Saregama India Ltd witnessed volume of 55.5 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.43% to Rs.576.45. Volumes stood at 2.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd registered volume of 2192.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 147.54 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.30% to Rs.77.14. Volumes stood at 34.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd clocked volume of 673.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.71% to Rs.218.59. Volumes stood at 70.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

