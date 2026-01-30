Associate Sponsors

Sparkle Gold Rock reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 1905.70% to Rs 45.73 crore

Net profit of Sparkle Gold Rock reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1905.70% to Rs 45.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales45.732.28 1906 OPM %2.91-2.19 -PBDT1.33-0.05 LP PBT1.33-0.05 LP NP0.81-0.05 LP

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

